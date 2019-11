People living in and around the northwest Oklahoma town of Mooreland evacuate as crews battle a large grassfire southwest of the community of about 1,200 people.

Oklahoma City station KFOR reports the National Weather Service in Norman issued a fire warning for Woodward County at the request of Woodward County Emergency Management.

Mooreland is about 68 miles straight south of Coldwater, which is about 128 miles southwest of Wichita.