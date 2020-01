Visitation and religious programs are expected to resume at Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility this weekend following an issue with illness.

Both the Central and West facilities closed January 4 - 5, due to influenza.

“The health and safety of our inmates, staff and visitors is a top priority,” the facility said at the time of the cancellation.

Visitation at the 598-bed multi-custody programming facility for men will begin Jan. 11.