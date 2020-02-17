Last mild day before cold returns to Kansas

Meteorologist Mark Larson says this will be our last mild day for a while - Winter's chill blows back into Kansas rest of the week.

We're waking up to mostly clear skies west, partly to mostly cloudy skies in the central and eastern parts of the state.

It will be a soupy morning for some, with areas of dense fog and a fog advisory.

A cold front is moving through the state this morning and into the afternoon. We will stay warm, with highs in the mid to upper 50s in central Kansas. It will be cooler for the northwest, where highs will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Cold air will really start to take over tonight, with flurries possible in western Kansas late tonight into tomorrow. Light snow accumulation will be possible.

More flurries will be possible on Wednesday, especially for western Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning fog then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: E/NW 10-20; gusty late. High: 59.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NW/N 10-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy, MUCH colder. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 46.

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 24.

Wed: High: 41 Mostly cloudy; o-night flurries possible.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 23 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 37 Cloudy, windy; rain likely.

Mon: High: 51 Low: 36 Mostly cloudy.