Law enforcement expert offers advice to bystanders in police brutality incidents

Demonstrators in Wichita are standing in solidarity with George Floyd, a man who died at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minn.

The group stood for hours, holding a "Back Lives Matter" banner off highway US-54 and Washington Ave. exit.

Even though witnessing an incident like the one in Minneapolis might be difficult to just stand there, law enforcement expert and former homicide detective Joe Schillaci says the best thing you can do is not interfere with police.

"In a situation like this, pick up the phone, dial 911 and tell the dispatcher what you're seeing and what you're hearing," Schillaci says. "There's nothing wrong with video taping what you're seeing."

Schillaci says participating in peaceful protests is a great thing to do, but when things get violent it doesn't help anyone.

"You should stand up for what's right, you should, you have a right to have a voice," Schillaci says," But there's a right way and wrong way. Standing up joining a group of people that are throwing rocks, starting fires, looting, that is definitely the wrong way of handling this situation."

Schillaci says as a retired police officer he wants people to understand the actions shown in the Minneapolis video are not normal behavior of police.

"You're just destroying what we really ultimately stand for," Schillaci says. "And that's what that man was doing. When I look at what he was doing I don't see a police officer, I just see somebody that's got hate, hate in them."

