Law increasing speed limit to 80 mph on Oklahoma turnpikes to take effect Friday

A law that will allow the speed limit to be increased on portions of Oklahoma turnpikes from 75 to 80 mph will take effect on Friday.

The bill, signed back in April, increases turnpike speed limits from 75 to 80 mph and from 70 to 75 mph on certain state highways.

Rep. Daniel Pae of Lawton authored the bill and says he worked with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“While we wanted to increase the speed limit on our turnpikes and state highways, we also worked to ensure the safety of Oklahoma drivers,” Pae told KOCO. “We will use traffic and engineering studies that take into consideration things such as traffic density and infrastructure quality to determine where we could safely increase these speed limits.”

Pae says the new speed limits will be implemented gradually and safely.