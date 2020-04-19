Lawmakers respond to federal court taking up religious gatherings executive orders

For the second weekend in a row, Sunday's church service followed a Saturday night legal decision.

Following the Kansas Supreme Court upholding Governor Laura Kelly's initial executive order on religious gatherings on April 11; on April 18, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order for two churches.

First Baptist Church in Dodge City and Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City filed a lawsuit last week against Governor Kelly related to two executive orders limiting religious gatherings to fewer than ten people.

The orders are 20-18 and the newer version 20-25.

"There could be a broader impact of the litigation in general because, in order to issue this temporary restraining order, the court had to find that our clients have a substantial likelihood of prevailing on the merits and the merits of this argument are that our clients believe that the governor's orders infringe not only their religious exercise but the religious exercise of all churches in Kansas," said Tyson Langhofer, Alliance Defending Freedom attorney representing the two churches. "The ultimate ruling will hopefully have a broader effect on all churches, but the temporary restraining order itself only applies to our two clients.

The restraining order allows the two churches to hold in-person church services without the risk of punishment. The TRO runs through May 2.

This case is also getting attention from Kansas lawmakers, with members of the Kansas GOP saying the ruling upholds Constitutional rights.

"At the end of the day, everybody should stay home, and everybody should stay safe," said Rep. Stephen Owens (R-Hesston). "But when we have a situation where religion is specifically signaled out, that is where the issue lies, when it's specifically protected in the constitution. Home Depot is not protected. Restaurants aren't protected. Religion is protected in the constitution."

Republican Kansas Representative Stephen Owens said he's grateful the federal judge issued a restraining order, saying he thinks the executive orders overreached.

"The constitution was never meant to be a document that only applied during times of peace, right. I believe it is during times of crisis that our responsibility as legislatures to uphold the constitution requires even more scrutiny," Rep. Owens. "During the state of emergency, the governor is granted those additional executive authorities that in normal times require that legislative oversight."

"That's all they want is to practice their religion as they see fit, and they will still do their part to ensure that their parishioners are safe," said Rep. Owens.

Senate President Susan Wagle also supports this ruling.

"They don't believe that a crisis should be used as a path for a governor to limit their constitutional rights. We have property rights, we have free speech right. We have the rights to practice our religion, or if we choose not to practice a religion, that's protected also," said Senator Wagle (R-Wichita).

She said for some churches, it's harder to find alternative ways to offer services.

"We do have churches out west who have no internet. They can't broadcast their service on the internet, or they have a very weak signal, so we do have churches that want to meet." Sen. Wagle said, "Some of them want to meet in cars, but they all want to respect social distancing. They don't want their patrons to get the virus."

Governor Kelly said these orders are necessary to slow the curve.

Kansas has seen more than 80 cases and six deaths linked to religious gatherings.

Most churches in the state have adapted to the stay at home order delivering services online or through drive-in services.

"The key focus of the governor's efforts from day one of this pandemic is what is safe for the people of Kansas. How do we get through this crisis with as few cases and as few deaths as possible?," said Representative Jim Ward (D-Wichita). "The good news, which I think is getting drowned out by the case, the talk of the lawsuit is 99 percent of the faith community has seen the value of stay at home."

When it comes to constitutional issues brought to the court, there's additional legal tests that need to be met.

Democratic Representatives Jim Ward and John Carmichael, who are both attorneys, said that a higher bar is needed to evaluate these issues adequately.

"The state has to demonstrate a compelling interest on interfering with the practice of religion and so that at first is a very high test to meet." Rep. John Carmichael (D-Wichita) said, "Then second, there has to be a finding that no less intrusive way to protect the public safety than what was provided for in the particular order. The third clause or the third phase is that religion can not be treated differently and certainly not worse than other types of activities."

The Democratic Representatives said the executive orders were issued once they became necessary.

"The governor and her people will have to present to the court the rational," said Rep. Ward. "Which as we know, scientifically and medically, that the more people gather together in close situations, the higher rate of disease infection and the higher the death rate."

Rep. Carmichael said, "I think a very persuasive case can be made that number of clusters in Kansas are related to places of worship. The problem, of course, is though, if you treat other types of gatherings differently or less stringently than a church, then you have a problem."

The main effort is maintaining the level curve of this disease.

"People are afraid. They want to go back to work; they want the economy working again. We need to start talking about that, but they also don't want to put their family in danger. They don't want to put their neighbors in danger. That conflict is going on in a lot of homes right now," said Rep. Ward.

Republicans said these are the first executive orders that needed closer scrutiny.

Rep Owens said, "Governor Kelly has issued, what are we at 25 or 26 executive orders at this point and only one of them has been challenged at this point by the legislature particularly. It's only because it violated the constitution."

The case involving the two churches has a hearing scheduled for Thursday.