Lawrence Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Lawrence Police Department says one of its officers has tested positive for coronavirus.

The police department says the officer first experienced symptoms on late Tuesday evening, and immediately took steps to limit exposure to other persons, per recommendations from the CDC and Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.

The officer was not on duty at the time they began experiencing symptoms and has not been on duty since Monday.

The officer is experiencing mild symptoms and is not requiring hospitalization.

The officer will remain isolated until guidance from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health deems it appropriate for them to return to work.

The police department says it's following best practices and taking necessary steps to protect all members of the department and the community.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is reviewing any close contacts the officer may have had and will be monitoring them for the development of symptoms. The officer has not traveled recently and has not had contact with any known carriers of the virus, so the point of infection is unknown at this time.

For the latest updates on COVID-19, visit the Douglas County COVID-19 website at douglascountyks.org/coronavirus.