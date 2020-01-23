Layoffs begin at Spirit AeroSystems with 737 MAX production halted

Spirit AeroSystems began layoffs Thursday, approaching two weeks since the company announced it would lay off 2,800 of its employees. This is in direct response to the halted production of Boeing's 737 MAX jet.

Some employees received calls Wednesday night (Jan. 22), telling them they've been laid off and not to report for work Thursday. Other employees say they haven't received a call, but remain uncertain how much longer they'll remain employed at Spirit.

More calls are expected Thursday night.

In the meantime, many who at Spirit who spoke with Eyewitness News Thursday say they're still in the dark and are worried the next round of calls delivering layoff notices could be coming their way.

"I just want to know if I'm on it, if I'm safe, or if I'm safe this round, if there's going to be another round," Spirit employee Sierra Bogle says. "But I don't know what I'm gonna do. I planned on being out here for 30-plus years."

While uncertainty has some employees worried, they understand the ups and downs of the aviation industry.

"No one wants to get laid off. No one wants to lose their jobs, but I mean, it sucks. It's aircraft," Spirit employee Nickolas Magee says. "When times are good, they're good. When they're not, it sucks."

With the 737 MAX issue coming from Boeing, most believe Spirit is not to blame for the layoffs, responding to a difficult situation outside the company's control.

"We're based on what Boeing says. So, you know, I think they're doing the best they can," Spirit employee Stan Fox says. "When (the 737 MAX) gets back to flying, I think everybody will be back to work."