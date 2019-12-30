Leaders of local religious groups respond to targeted attacks across the country

Bishop David Reed of the Upper Room Church of Jesus Christ plans to ring in the new year the same as he always does, leading his congregation in worship. He says this year, safety will be one of his top priorities.

"The scripture says the devil comes to steal kill and destroy," Bishop Reed shared. "We have to be vigilant, with that being said we have to put a plan to compensate for our worshippers," he added.

Bishop Reed says safety and security is always a topic of conversation for his congregation, he even had members participate in an active shooter training.

"We have to be aware, and we have to be able to use techniques to be able to modify those things and straighten them out so it won't escalate into something," he said.

Rabbi Michael Davis with Temple Emanu-el also says awareness plays a role in staying safe saying, "The message has always been, be proud of who you are but be aware of your surroundings."

During Hanukkah, a number of attacks took place in New York City, one of which was a stabbing that left 5 people injured.

"Acts of anti semitism has been on the rise this year, this year has been one of the worst," Rabbi Davis noted.

While both acts took place in different parts of the country, both note that solving the issue of hate towards religious groups can begin in local communities.

"The community will see that an attack on one part of it is an attack on all of it. When a hispanic group gets targeted, community members stand up and say not here. When a Jewish community is attacked the community stands up and says, not here," Rabbi Davis shared.

