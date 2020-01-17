Lee Summit firefighters safe after pumper truck rolls onto its side on icy road

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO. (KWCH/KCTV) Lee Summit firefighters are safe after a pumper truck rolled onto its side on an icy road Friday morning.
KCTV 5 reports pumper 5 was traveling southbound on Southwest Ward Road near Southwest Stuart Road about 5:10 a.m. when it encountered icy road conditions.
"Pumper 5 was returning to Station 5 on 150 Hwy after providing coverage at another station that was out fighting a structure fire," said city officials.
According to KCTV, there is significant damage to the pumper truck. There are no reports of injuries.
The Lee’s Summit Police Department is investigating.
