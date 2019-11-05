Leftover pumpkins become treat for pigs at Sedgwick County rescue

With Halloween over, leftover pumpkins become a treat for animals that call a Sedgwick County pig sanctuary home.

The fall season following Halloween is the favorite time of year for Peck Pig Palace Rescue and Sanctuary founder Lisa Levin. The same goes for the pigs that live on the property at 207 W. 111th in southwest Sedgwick County.

"They're just so happy, makes us really happy during the season," Levin says.

Making the season bright are the pumpkins that become part of the pigs' diet.

If you have pumpkins you'd like to donate to the Peck Pig Palace, you can contact Levin, by sending a message to the group's Facebook page.

She said if people are local and have several pumpkins, she'll make the drive to their house.

"(The pigs) just love pumpkins," Levin says. "It's like chocolate."

To bring the treat to her pigs, Levin makes the rounds, picking up no-longer-wanted jack-o'-lanterns.

"It's good for them. It's good for the environment," she says. "People love to donate them. They don't go to waste."

People reaching out to Levin, inviting her to collect pumpkins for the pigs, brings opportunities for her to educate the public about the rescue and issues that come with people trying to make the animals pets.

She points out there is no such thing as micro, mini teacup pigs, and the animals when allowed to thrive, grow to be larger, wide-bodied animals that generally weigh at least 50 to 60 pounds. The growth can lead pet pigs to become more than their owners can manage, which often is the reason pigs end up at the rescue Levin started seven years ago.

She started the rescue seven years ago and is currently in the process of becoming a non-profit.

Levin says some cities have ordinances preventing people from owning a pig.

"I don't blame the owners. I think I blame more social media because we see these cute little pigs," she says.

Levin hopes the sight of the Peck Pig Palace's residents chomping down on pumpkins will help lead people to make more informed decisions before welcoming a pig to the family as a pet.

