Legislation introduced to preserve jobs in aviation manufacturing

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Mark Warner (D-Va)., co-chairs of the Senate Aerospace Caucus, on Wednesday introduced legislation meant to preserve jobs in aviation manufacturing.

The legislation would create a private-public partnership between the federal government and aviation manufacturers. It is designed to protect the workforce and industry impacted by COVID-19, senators say.

“The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a drastic decline in air travel, and as a result, aviation manufacturing has experienced significant financial losses resulting in widespread layoffs,” says Sen. Moran. “Both in Wichita – the Air Capital of the World – and around the country, our aviation manufacturing plays a critical role in commercial aviation and in our defense community. This legislation would create a program to temporarily support aviation manufacturing in order to prevent more layoffs and allow the industry to make a faster recovery once this crisis has passed.”

Sen. Warner says the cost sharing public/private partnership "is an important step to support the aviation, manufacturing, repair, and supply-chain workforce."

"The aerospace industry is essential to Virginia and the nation to ensure a strong economy and national defense," he says.

Significant with this legislation is that it would help prevent further layoffs in aviation manufacturing with the public-private partnership. Early this month, Spirit AeroSystems announced more than 1,400 layoffs in Wichita.

Moran and Warner explain with the partnership, the federal government would provide up to 50 percent of total compensation for at-risk employee groups, "so long as a company commits to continuing their employment."

"Most importantly, under this agreement, employees remain on the job and fully compensated for their work," the senators say.

The program, structured as a temporary emergency program, "ensures that an experienced workforce will be safeguarded and available to contribute as the industry recovers."

“We appreciate Senator Moran’s leadership to bring forward this plan to support aerospace jobs and the U.S. industrial base,” says Tom Gentile, President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems. “This common-sense, targeted proposal to assist the aerospace and defense industry will help ensure the U.S. retains enough of the skilled workforce necessary to compete globally and support national security needs.”