Another cold front on the way

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that temperatures aren't going to be as cold in the coming days, but for early November, they will still be below normal. Dry weather should continue for the area.

Low temperatures will be in the 20s with a clear sky through the night. The next cold front will be through much of the state by early Friday afternoon. Gusty winds will be out of the north and highs are expected to be in the 40s and 50s. It will be cooler farther north.

Saturday and Sunday will both have sunny skies. Temperatures will be near 50 on Saturday and a little milder coming up on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/NW 10-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Sat: High: 53 Sunny

Sun: High: 58 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 39 Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy in the afternoon.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy; chance for overnight showers.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 40 AM showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.