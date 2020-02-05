Less cold; more sun for Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that it won't be as cold on Thursday with a return to some sunshine likely for much of the area.

It starts out cold with lows in the teens, but in the afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the 40s. Some high clouds will be moving in from the northwest with light winds from the west or northwest.

A few sprinkles or flurries may come through Thursday night, but it won't cause any problems on the roads.

Mostly cloudy skies and rather chilly weather continues on Friday, but it should warm back up some for the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday should be around 50.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 17.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; warmer. Wind: W 5-10. High: 45.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/NW 5-10. Low: 26.

Fri: High: 46 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 25 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 38 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 24 Partly cloudy and colder.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 29 Turning cloudy; chance for evening & overnight rain.

Wed: High: 47 Low: 36 Rain showers early, otherwise cloudy. Windy.