Less humid, sunny and breezy Sunday

Dry and breezy today with a few clouds this morning. Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. North winds gusting to 20-25 m.p.h. will keep the humidity low and temperatures feeling pretty nice for mid May. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s across central and eastern Kansas, while upper 70s are expected in the southwest.

Clear skies tonight with a few clouds moving in across northern and eastern Kansas. It will be comfortably cool with lows dropping into the 40s and low 50s, maybe a good night to keep the windows open. A warm front develops over western Kansas Monday where temperatures will be in the 80s, elsewhere expect sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Dry weather will persist through the first half of the week with temperatures near normal for this time of year (highs in the 70s and 80s). A weather system moving into the Rockies late in the week will bring an increase in chances of storms, starting Thursday night and again Friday night. By Memorial Day weekend a more active weather pattern across Kansas with chances of late day and overnight storms through Sunday. Right now, Memorial Day looks dry with highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 74.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 50.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 77.

Monday night: Clear. Wind: E Light. Low: 52.

Tue: High: 78 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 55 Mostly sunny, mostly cloudy overnight.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 58 Partly cloudy. A few storms possible overnight.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 62 Mostly sunny, isolated storms evening/overnight.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 65 Mostly sunny, scattered late day storms.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 68 Mostly sunny, scattered storms.

