Less wind, but colder today

Sunny and colder today with chilly weather expected over the next few days, ahead of our next round of rain.

Today, it's going be cold, especially for northeastern Kansas. Folks heading to the Chiefs game need to be prepared for temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits, thanks to an Arctic cold front pushing through Kansas. For the rest of us, highs will reach the 30s and 40s with the warmest temperatures across western Kansas. It will be sunny and the wind will be light, around 5-15 mph.

Bitter cold temperatures tonight with clear to mostly clear skies and light winds. Overnight lows dropping into the single digits and teens by early morning Monday. Sunshine will continue on Monday, but it will still be very cold, with highs in the 20s and 30s for central and eastern Kansas and the 30s and 40s for the west.

Our next storm system will arrive Tuesday night, from the southwest. This will start as a rain/snow mix late Tuesday night, turning into rain (off and on) Wednesday and Thursday. A wintry mix will be possible Thursday as the system moves out. Still plenty of uncertainties with this next storm system so changes to the forecast are very possible. Stay tuned for updates on timing and impacts of this system through the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 36.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 17.

Monday: Sunny- mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 36.

Monday night: Clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 16.

Tue: High: 40 Partly cloudy. Light wintry mix after midnight.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 34 Cloudy; off/on rain showers possible. Breezy.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 37 Showers, cloudy. Light rain/snow overnight. Breezy

Fri: High: 40 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.