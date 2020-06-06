Liberty Fruit, HM Dunn Aerosystems offering free produce for those in need

Liberty Fruit, HM Dunn Aerosystems and other organizations are offering fresh, free produce to those who have been displaced or affected by the coronavirus.

A semi truck full of fresh produce is sent to HM Dunn every Saturday with volunteers handing out the food.

“When you have children… I cannot imagine not knowing how I was going to feed them,” Andrew Truhlar-Godbey with KVC Kansas said. “So, if we could help in any way, any small way, that's what I feel we are called to do, to help each other. This is a very small part of what we need to do for each other and we're glad to do it.”

Food pick-up begins at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. HM Dunn Aerosystems is located at 1804 West Second Street North.

