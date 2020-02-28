Lieutenant governor discusses status of bill to expand Medicaid in Kansas

Near the midway point of the 2020 Kansas legislative session in Topeka, Medicaid expansion is a key issue that remains unsettled. It's a top priority for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and she reached an agreement with the Senate majority leader that would expand Medicaid to an estimated $150,000 Kansans.

Currently, the bipartisan compromise is stuck in the Senate. Some Republican leaders oppose expansion and bottled it up as they seek passage of a constitutional amendment on abortion.

Kansas Lieutenant Gov. Lynn Rogers encourages Kansans to contact their representatives, especially their senator to get at least get the conversation reignited in the State House.

"We're not asking people to vote for the compromise, we're just asking that they vote to bring it out of committee," Rogers says. "We think that democracy requires a discussion, and they haven't had a discussion in the Senate."