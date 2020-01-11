Light snow and flurries ending, bitter cold today

Wichita has picked up a trace to 1" of accumulation (officially 0.60" at the airport), while areas to the east could see 3-4" before the storm moves out Saturday afternoon. A winter storm warning remains in place until 3 P.M. for southeast (until 3 P.M.) and northeast Kansas (until 6 P.M.).

Highs will reach the lower 30s in western Kansas with upper 20s farther east later this afternoon. Wind chills will remain in the single digits and teens most of the day.

Some clouds will move through on Sunday. A few flurries are possible up along the Kansas/Nebraska line, but it won't amount to much.

Much colder air (Arctic air) will arrive by the middle of next week.

Wichita Area forecast:

Today: AM snow (Dusting to 1" of accumulation-Wichita), then partly cloudy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 29.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 39.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/S 2-5. Low: 23.

Mon: High: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 32 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 32 Low: 14 Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 39 Low: 23 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 25 Decreasing clouds, windy.