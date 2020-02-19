Light snow could cause slick travel

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that several hours of light snow could lead to some slick roads around Kansas overnight and early Thursday. Highest snow totals will be in the western Kansas with some three inch amounts possible by early Thursday. Central and south central Kansas will be closer to an inch or two.

Low temperatures early Thursday will be in the teens and 20s. Sunshine returns in the afternoon and highs will be in the 30s.

Look for dry and milder weather heading into the start of the weekend. Friday warms to near 50 and Saturday could be closer to 60.

Another storm arrives Sunday with rain chances for the Plains. Some thunder is possible, but severe weather is not likely as it rolls on through.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Light snow; accumulations around an inch. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Early flurry, then becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 10-15. High: 35.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 16.

Fri: High: 47 Sunny; not as cold.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 33 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 47 Cloudy; afternoon rain and some thunder. Breezy.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 36 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 29 Increasing clouds.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 20 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.