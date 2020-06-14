'Little Lives Matter too' rally teaches youth how to protest peacefully

Local moms partnered with the United Teachers of Wichita at the Wichita Art Museum to organize "Little Lives Matter Too."

The event took place at Century II this afternoon (June 14) with children from Pre-K to eight grade were there.

Youth speakers and social workers also took part in the event. Organizers say the gathering is to help teach students how to protest peacefully and purposefully.

“We’re trying to basically give them some resources and tools to be able to take back to their community...to call out racism,” Precious Smith said.

“The children here are the future of Wichita and our community," Brent Lewis said. "I thought it was a great opportunity to help them not only see that their voices might be heard, to be a part of things, to participate and get involved in their community.”

Organizers also say they hope after this event, kids are able to better understand current events.