Music legend Little Richard has died at the age of 87, according to Rolling Stone Magazine.

Richard, known for breaking musical barriers as the "founding father of rock and roll," became popular in the 1950s for hits like "Tutti Frutti," "Long Tall Sally," Lucille," and "Good Golly Miss Molly."

The musician's son, Danny Penniman, confirmed his father's passing.to Rolling Stone. The cause of death is currently unknown.