Little more wind on the way

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the wind will start picking up on Friday as a storm system pushes closer to the Plains. Most of the area will be staying dry despite the increase in clouds by Saturday.

Low temperatures early Friday will be in the 20s and 30s. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wind gusts of 30-35 mph look possible across central and western Kansas.

We should expect a breezy day on Saturday for central and eastern Kansas. Highs will be warming into the low 60s. Western Kansas will see a turn in the winds back to the north by Saturday evening, but there's no bitterly cold air coming this way.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 59.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 38.

Sat: High: 60 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 43 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 67 Low: 40 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 43 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 62 Low: 46 Turning mostly cloudy. Breezy.