Wichita non profit 'Create Campaign' helps minority owed businesses advance

Create Campaign is a Wichita nonprofit that helps minority owned businesses launch and expand. This organization has already helped hundreds of African American and Hispanic Latino entrepreneurs persist in their businesses.

Christina Long, President and CEO of Create Campaign said she created the non profit specifically to help minority businesses succeed.

"We do that through workshops and training. We have a micro loan fund, also do a lot of networking events and mentor matching," said Long.

She said since its beginnings, Create Campaign has supported more than 300 African American and Hispanic Latino entrepreneurs in Wichita and 125 more in the Kansas City, Kansas area.