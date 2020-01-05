Local United Methodist Church shares thoughts on proposal to split church to ban LGTBQ clergy

In May leaders from the United Methodist Church will vote ion a proposal to split the church over its stance on the LGBTQ community.

Some members want to form a new denomination called "Traditionalist Methodist" that wouldn't accept gay marriages or gay clergy members.

Within the walls at College Hill United Methodist Church, you can find people of all ages and backgrounds, but what Reverand Jill Sander-Chali wants to remind her congregation is they accept everyone.

"To exclude a person who is gay or lesbian, transgender, queer questioning it's something that we find to be so antithetical to the gospel," said Sander-Chali

Leaders of the United Methodist Church announced a proposal Friday that would split the church, allowing members to form a new denomination called "Traditionalist Methodist" that wouldn't accept gay marriages or gay clergy members.

"It has been a collaberation between groups that have historically been more hostile toward one another within the context of the church," said Sander-Chali

Sander-Chali says in their denomination a whole the divide has been a struggle for the last 40 to 50 years. She says they affirm the call of Jesus Christ to be in ministry with people of all sexual orientation and gender identities. She also says no matter what decision is made her congregation will continue to be open to all people.

"Being open and affirming to LGBTQ people is part of who we are, it's part of our identity, it's part of our mission, it's part of our call from God," said Sander-Cali.

The general church will vote on the proposal at a conference in May, in the meantime Sander-Chali says they will continue being a light to all who wish to worship at their church.