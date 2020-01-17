Wichita businessman starts Chiefs fan group gaining national attention in KC

With so many Chiefs fans headed to Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game Sunday, it's the tailgating experience that local Wichita businessmen say is getting their group national attention.

It might not look like much inside the shop o Coleman's Flatwork owner Shannon Coleman, but he's getting ready for one of the biggest tailgates this weekend

"Who would ever imagine having two AFC Championships back to back, all of the cards fell in the right place this year for that to happen," says Coleman.

He's not alone, Coleman started a group of tailgaters called the Gate Five Squad. Members come from all parts of Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and even Iowa. They travel to most Chiefs games but at Arrowhead Stadium they show up ready at 2:30 in the morning.

"There's about 30 of us like i said that will be there at 2:30 in the morning or 3 o' clock all us die hard fans just having a good time visiting with everybody," says Coleman.

Joe Davidson, owner of Jimmie's Diner says he joined the group this season. He provides the breakfast items for the tailgate and says people call him a master chef.

"I wouldn't go as far as say grill master but I can make a pretty mean omelette and that's what everybody wants from me when I go," says Davidson.

Coleman says the Gate Five Squad has die-hard fans from all over the country, including one who looks just like Head Coach Andy Reid.

"He looks so much like him that during the Patriots game ABC put him up during the halftime game when they were talking about Andy Reid and didn't realize that they had Chris up there on the board, it was pretty exciting, so we all got to razz him a whole lot," says Coleman.

That man is Chris Wilhelm, Coleman says he drives 16 hours from Pennsylvania to attend home games, he also says Andy Reid came to visit with the group while they were tailgating.

Davidson says if the Chiefs pull out a victory on Sunday, all roads lead to Miami on what he says promises to be an epic tailgate.

Coleman says they plan to leave for Kansas City Saturday morning and welcome anyone to come join their tailgate festivities on Sunday.

