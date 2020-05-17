Local buffets take measures to keep customers safe amid pandemic

Under Governor Laura Kelly's Phase 1 of reopening the state, restaurants were able to re-open. With that comes concern about buffets, since more people could come into contact with your food.

Assistant Manager at Shang Hai Restaurant, Raymond Chang, says they plan on reopening Monday.

“Definitely nervous because we’re a different type of restaurant so it will be interesting to see how the foot traffic is.” Chang said.

He says they've received numerous messages asking why they haven't reopened yet.

“We just felt like during the May 18th, the phase 1.5 or 2 would have been a good point for us.” He said.

Raymond's mother, Susan Chang, owns the restaurant and is looking forward to reopening. She says she's also anxious, because they're in uncharted territory.

“Kind of nervous." She said. "I don’t know how this thing is going to, you know hopefully going well. We try.”

She says a lot of their business centers around the buffet. The National Restaurant Organization suggests buffets 'have sneeze guards in place, change, wash, and sanitize utensils frequently, and place appropriate barriers.'

“The majority of our customers enjoy our buffet. It’s going to be a little bit different in terms of capacity. It will be interesting to see how everybody responds through their own comfort.” Chang said.

Shang Hai Restaurant is taking extra sanitary measures to re-open their buffet in a safe manor, like providing gloves for customers to serve themselves.

“We’ll definitely have that as a requirement to serve themselves when they go up there and get a fresh set every time they’re done.” Raymond said.

Shang Hair Restaurant also plans to use feedback from customers to adjust safety protocols, to keep them safe and feel more comfortable. COMFORTABLE.

