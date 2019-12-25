Local business opens door to those in need on Christmas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH)

While many enjoy a meal with family and friends this Christmas, some aren't as fortunate. That's why a local business decided to open its doors to all on Christmas day for free soup, bread, cookies and even some donated toiletries.

Love My Nurse offers home health care services. The business opened its doors from 2pm-4pm for the homeless and people needing a place to go on the holiday.The event is called “Love My Neighbor Christmas Dinner.”

People came in from the nearby neighborhood.The president, Seth Armstrong, says he and his staff saw a need in the area and decided to do something for the community.

"The best way we could give back to the community was to do something for them, and it just feels like a very undeserved population. We had the square footage, we are in the perfect location, so why not just give one day of our time," said Armstrong.

The group plans to have the same event next Christmas as well.