Local businesses seeing rush just in time for Mother's Day

Some local businesses that closed down for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic are getting ready for one of the busiest holidays of the year.

Steve Jahn,owner of Nifty Nut House says his store will be opening their doors to customers starting Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

He says even though his business was deemed essential, he decided to find other ways to stay in business during the pandemic.

"We decided back in March that we would close our retail store here and just do curbside," Jahn says. " That's been our new discipline for us, and it's been exciting and we're probably having 100 customers a day."

Jahn says they are taking extra precautions.

"We are wearing masks, and we sterilize our hands between customers," Jahn says. " We've got some social distancing tape to keep people apart."

Emily Sutcliff, manager at Cocoa Dolce also says she's glad to be back in business, especially during the Mother's Day holiday.

"We are excited to now be open, and now, we of course, have a lot of sanitation," she says.

Sutcliff says since opening on Monday, Cocoa Dolce has already sold out of some items.

"We had an incredible Mother's Day box, it was very cute, full of flavors that moms always like," Sutcliff says. "But you can still come in and make all of your boxes here in store. Pick up flavors that you know your mom loves. It's a really sweet personalized gift for your mom."

Both businesses say they are thankful for the community's support during these difficult times.