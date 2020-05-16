Local church feeds 200 people impacted by pandemic

Members of Calvary Baptist Church in spent the morning giving away bags of food to around 200 people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. T. Lamont holder, the pastor of the church, says they wanted to show people they are not alone, and there's a lot of other agencies they can rely on in times of need.

He says they've been seeking donations and contributions from members of the church to make this possible.

"This is really the brainchild of our women's ministry at the Calvary Baptist Church who thought enough of those who are really less fortunate and who are living in the margins of a life, and we wanted to be able to reach out to them and let them know that they are not forgotten." Holder said.

He says this is the first time the church has given out food, and would like to continue to do it in the future.