Local civil rights leaders hopeful George Floyd's death marks turning point

A week of protests across the U.S. has civil rights leaders eager to make this the last time people will need to protest the death of a black man in police custody.

"Crass, viciousness of what happened to George Floyd just really, I think hit people on a basic gut level," says Wichita State University Willard W. Garvey Distinguished Professor of Business History Dr. Robert Weems.

Hutchinson NAACP President Darrell Pope is hopeful Floyd's death and the response to it will mark a turning point on an issue for which he's advocated for half of a century.

"I thought in the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the laws that were legislated that we could avoid this kind of thing, but it seems like we're continuously fighting one crisis after another," Pope says.

This time, he says he feels there's enough momentum to keep history from repeating again.

"People have gotten to the saturation of being ignored and denied full citizenship," Pope says.

He says for a lasting impact, the effort for change needs to involve more than just taking to the streets. Pope emphasizes discussion between leaders and those who live in the community to seriously affect change.

"Continue to interact and after you have these initial attention getters, so to speak, then you have to have some plan of action after that, where you meet on a regular basis."

Dr. Weems points to the Black Freedom Movement starting in the 1940s as an example of the impact protests can have on everyone.

"When we see civil rights gains, those don't just represent gains for the black community, that literally represents gains for the entire country," he says.

