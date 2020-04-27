Wichita daycare implements safety measures amid coronavirus pandemic

As Kansas prepares to re-open, people will be going back to work, but that also means parents will need childcare once again.

Day centers were allowed to remain open during the statewide stay-at-home order and childcare providers were deem essential.

At Kids World Childcare Learning Center special precautions are already underway to keep children and staff members safe.

Director Margo Jones said she made a lot of changes at her center because keeping kids safe is her first priority.

"The major change we've had is parents entering. They are no longer allowed to enter our building, so they're standing in our front foyer, pushing the doorbell and waiting for someone to come and take the child's temperature before the child is allowed to stay with us for the day," said Jones.

She said other practices before the shutdown including frequent handwashing and washing toys after children play with them.

"We put them in a yucky bucket, is what the kids call it, and as soon as we put them in that bucket, they are washed again before the children are allowed to play with them again. And sometimes we're washing toys, two, three times a day and just letting them dry before the children are allowed to play with them again," Jones said.

She said when the children arrive, they are automatically put in the group they will remain in for the day, so as not to cross-contaminate one another with their germs.

The daycare also only uses disposable cups and plates. They've also made up a song to help kids remember to cover their coughs and sneezes.

"'If you cough and sneeze cover your mouth please, use your hand or your sleeve, cover your mouth, please.' And we're just repeating that to them all the time and the end they all scream, don't forget to wash your hands," said Jones.