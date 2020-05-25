Local family of fallen WWII soldier touched by honor from overseas

Thanks to a program in the Netherlands honoring American soldiers, a Wichita man will have his chance to visit the gravesite of his namesake and learn more about his uncle who died in World War II.

In the Netherlands, Rob Aarts and his family are big supporters of the American Battle Monuments Commission Cemetery Adoption Program in the Dutch community of Margraten.

The Cemetery Adoption Program starting in 1945. With the program, members of the local community adopt grave sites of fallen American soldiers as a way to honor those who helped to liberate their country.

That's what brought Aarts and Wichita's Joe Schillaci together. Schillaci's uncle, Joseph Collora is the soldier whose grave Aarts adopted.

"They gave their lives. They were young men, 20, 21 years old in a foreign country," Aarts says. "It's such a small offer to bring flowers and say 'thank you.'"

Mutual efforts from Aarts and Joe and his wife, Becky Schillaci led to the connection giving the Wichita family to learn more about Collora.

Recently, they connected via FaceTime where Schllaci had his chance to thank Aarts for his generosity, honoring a man he had no connection with other than an appreciation for the sacrifice he gave.

"Joseph (Collora), that's who I was named after, and I have a six-year-old son who I've named Joseph. So he's very, very important to me and I'm very grateful for what you've done," Schillaci told Aarts.

Joe and Becky Schillaci say it's emotional how the Dutch people support American soldiers.

"For you to honor my namesake in Joseph Collora, I am so indebted for you for doing that," Joe Schillaci said during a recent FaceTime meeting with Aarts.

"How we honor our liberators, I'm glad to tell the story," Aarts said.

The Schillacis say they plan to take a trip to the Netherlands to visit Collora's gravesite and to personally thank Aarts for honoring him and helping to keep his memory alive.