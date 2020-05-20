Local food banks receive 2,000 pounds of elk, bison meat from KDWPT

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Public Lands Division donated 2,137 pounds of elk and bison meat to seven food banks in Kansas.

The meat came from elk and bison herds at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in Canton and the Sandsage Bison Range near Garden City.

“We typically harvest one to two bison and a few elk annually at Maxwell and Sandsage,” Stuart Schrag, Director of KDWPT’s Public Lands Division, said. “This helps maintain an optimum herd size for available habitat, which keeps the herds healthy, and allows us to do disease testing… this year we decided to donate everything we had. It was our way of helping out our neighbors in need.”

The meat will feed approximately 8,500 people.

“We try to have a protein or meat item for every household, but access to meat is difficult,” Joe Seitz, Director of Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, a Wichita-based ministry of Catholic Charities, said. “One of these boxes is perfect for a family, so we’re very much appreciative of this.”

The meat was delivered in five-pound boxes containing 20 one-quarter pound patties each.