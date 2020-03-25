Group makes face shields for local first responders, healthcare workers

Personal protection equipment is in high demand right now in the fight against COVID-19. That's why a group of locals are stepping up to make face shields for first responders and healthcare workers.

What first started as a personal project for WPD Sergeant Teddy Wisely, quickly turned into a GoFundMe campaign to help many others in the community.

"I decided to see who I could call and kind of start mass producing this for more than just my friends and my family, Said Sgt. Wisely.

However, he says it's far from only his project. People stepped up, like those working with Wichita State's 3D printers, like Nathan Smith.

"As soon as this happened and we realized there was an extreme PPE shortage, I immediately was contacted by a former student of mine who put me in contact with WPD," said Smith.

Wisely says sewing groups are stepping in to make the shields elastic bands and another local business stepped in to cut the clear plastic part of the shield.

WSU is helping to create a part for hundreds of face shields that will all go to local first responders and healthcare workers trying to slow the spread of Covid-19.

"It's literally going to take a community of us to do this, I can make masks myself, but not very many and not very quickly," said Wisely.

He says funding at this point is key to making as many as they can.

"Right now, we are in catch up mode for producing this equipment and once we get to the 1,000 mark we are going to decide if we need to print more of those face shields, or if we need to move on to other protective equipment," said Wisely.

Thursday (March 26), the group says it will be handing out its first bunch of face shields to healthcare workers.

