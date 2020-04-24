Local health officer: Wichita hospitals 'think they have seen the peak'

Wichita hospitals report they have seen their peak of COVID-19 patients, according to Sedgwick County's local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns.

Minns made note of the information Friday morning during a special staff meeting the county held with local business leaders.

"The hospitals think they have seen the peak, although the peak is very flat. They’re feeling good about the fact that we’re not going to have a huge surge and I think they are feeling more comfortable that we can move ahead now," said Dr. Minns.

The Kansas Department Health and Environment said the state was expected to hit its peak for cases between April 19 and April 29.

Gov. Laura Kelly pushed back a statewide stay-at-home order to May 3 to accommodate those dates.

Minns likened the state's re-opening to that of a patient recovering from an injury. He said this pandemic is a traumatic injury and we're going to have to recover slowly.

