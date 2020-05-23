Local kindergarten teacher brings graduation ceremony to students

Ashley Hicks, a kindergarten teacher at Enterprise Elementary School went the extra mile to celebrate her students.

Hicks brought a graduation ceremony to all 16 of her students houses, complete with a stage and props.

She says she wants to make sure her students and their families feel special during difficult times.

"When we teach the whole child, it's not just the child. It's also the parents." Hicks said. "And so, teaching this is not only celebrating these parents that have gone through job losses, separations, and I think the biggest thing is when they're taking the picture together as a family, standing in unity. That's what it's really all about."

Parents say they're grateful Hicks makes their children feel celebrated.

