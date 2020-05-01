Local leaders clear confusion on KS governor's reopening plan

Governor Laura Kelly's phased-in plan to reopen is comprehensive, but leaves questions about what's allowed to reopen Monday (May 4) and why some businesses have to wait.

Following Kelly's address Thursday night, one questions posed to Eyewitness News concerns the reopening of restaurants Monday while bars have to wait at least two more weeks (until May 18) to reopen.

The big question: What's the difference between a bar and grill and a grill and bar if both establishments serve food and alcohol?

Sedgwick County commissioner Pete Meitzner says the answer to what establishment can reopen Monday when it comes to bars versus restaurants is fairly simple.

"If it's a restaurant that is a bar also, as long as it's serving food, in what we all know, then it's eligible to be open Monday."

Meitzner says what can't open Monday is a bar where only alcohol is sold, a place that doesn't serve food (pretzels and peanuts don't count) to customers.

He says he knows local businesses that open next week will work hard to keep social-distancing guidelines in place to keep employees and customers/clients healthy.

If you have any further questions about businesses and who can or cannot open, you can find answers/clarity in the following links: