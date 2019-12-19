Local man wins car, nonprofits benefit from annual giveaway at Rusty Eck Ford

A Goddard man is the proud owner of a brand new car, courtesy of an annual event benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

Tyler Huelsmann won the new car after being one of five finalists for Rusty Eck Ford's 'Adopt-A-Cause" program. He learned he won with the push of a button and the revving of an engine

Local nonprofits sell $10 raffle tickets toward the drawing for a new car from Rusty Eck. The organizations get to keep all the money raised from ticket sales.

Rusty Eck Ford owner Les Eck says every year with the car giveaway program, nonprofits sell 25,000 to 35,000 raffle, amounting to $250,000 to $350,000 raised.

"That's right in the pocket of all the needy folks and schools and organizations and charities in town that need it," Eck says.