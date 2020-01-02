Local non-profit hopes license plate will help raise awareness for childhood cancer

Seven-year-old Chloe Feyerherm died from brain cancer in 2007. She's the girl behind the "Love, Chloe Foundation."

"We had a lot of community support through her journey and that's what got us through everything," said Chloe's mom, Heidi Feyerherm-Smith.

She started the non-profit to help other kids and families going through a cancer diagnosis too.

The group does everything from providing financial support to emotional support for kids and their families in more than 12 Kansas counties, but to do that, funds are crucial.

Heidi is hoping a license plate to raise awareness of childhood cancer will help. There are dozens of distinctive license plates in the state and she hopes the design the group came up with will eventually be added.

The organization is working with a local lawmaker to create a bill and make the plate one you can choose to buy at the DMV. It will cost $50 and all the funds would go straight to the Love, Chloe Foundation to supply gas gift cards for families traveling for treatment.

But first, the bill has to pass through the Kansas legislature.

"There has been hundreds of families impacted in the state and I'm sure their friends and family would support this to raise awareness and help raise funds," said Chloe's mom.

She hopes lawmakers looking at the bill will give it a chance. She says it should go to the legislature sometime in January.

There are more than 1,000 signatures on a petition needed to get statewide support. You can go to Lovechloe.org to sign it.