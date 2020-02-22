Local nonprofit continues to help animals in need

A local non-profit continues to help animals in need, and Saturday Hope in the Valley Equine Rescue welcomed in five more animals, making it their 400th horse and donkey they have taken in since they opened 15 years ago.

The foundation rescued the four mini donkeys and mini pony from Kingman County.

"The condition they're in right now is very pathetic, they're very malnourished and we need to feed them and get them back to where they're healthy again," said volunteer Joyce Corp.

The organization will have their health assessed by their vet.

"We do our best to just feed them and give them a lot of love and attention, we're totally based on volunteer basis we have no employees so everyone that's out here is here because they love these animals," said Corp.

Hope in the Valley is operated only with grants, donations and the passion the volunteers have for the animals and they hope to continue to bring in more for a long time to come.

"We're going to nourish them and get them back to health so they're adoptable," said Corp.