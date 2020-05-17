Local photographer with cancer warns to see a doctor if feeling sick, before it's too late

Local photographer Mike Kinard has captured memorable moments throughout the years, but had to put his camera down to face a new challenge: cancer. It's an illness he could've had for awhile.

"I started losing weight, just sign after sign after sign." Kinard said. "And God sent my daughter home with this virus, and once my daughter got home, she said 'dad you're going to the doctor.'"

Kinard says he's been sick for awhile, but he didn't go to the doctor until it was too late. Now, he's warning others not to make the same mistake.

"If anybody can just learn something from this old knucklehead man, stubborn as can be, go to the doctor, listen to your body and just do the right thing at the right time." Kinard said.

Kinard has had numerous jobs over the years, even holding a position on the USD 259 School Board. But since being a self-employed photographer, he had no health insurance or money to see a doctor.

"What I didn't realize is that there's so many resources available for people who are uninsured. But you just got to go, they will find the appropriate resources for you." Kinard said.

He says the amount of support during this time has been overwhelming.

"You just don't know how you impact people, but now I do. God has allowed me to see that, so I'm just so thankful, just grateful for the friends, family, and this community has just embraced me and I'm just thankful.

Friends of Kinard set up a GoFundMe to help support him during this time.