Local resources for domestic-violence victims not altered by stay-at-home order

Within the past two weeks, the Wichita Police Department says three reported homicides are due to domestic violence. The department says domestic violence cases remain a top priority and that it will continue to purse the cases to the fullest extent of the law, not letting up because of the local stay-at-home order.

Photo courtesy: MGN

With the order, police say it may be difficult for some in a violent situation to get help. Police urge family members, friends and neighbors to keep close eyes on situations they believe could be dangerous. For those struggling, facing domestic-violence situations, there are places that can help.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, or know someone who could be in a dangerous situation, there are people in the Wichita community readily available to help. The priority of Catholic Charities Harbor House is to get you help or create a safety plan.

"They can call us. They can reach out to us. Someone is here," says Harbor House Program Director Keri McGregor. "Someone is working, even during this COVID-19 pandemic."

McGregor wants people to know Harbor House's website, hotline and email is available 24/7 for anyone to reach out. She says she understands it may be difficult to get away form an abuser during the stay-at-home order and offers advice for those who fear reaching out.

"My suggestion would be to try to find the safest person near them. That might be a neighbor or a friend or a family member that stops by, and just try to have that conversation as quickly and as safely as possible, just so another person in the community knows what's going on within that household," McGregor says."

She encourages anyone who is aware of an abuse situation to say something. Doing so, she says, could save a life.