Local restaurant gives free meals to people impacted by coronavirus

The Bomb Barbecue spent Saturday morning giving out 250 free meals to anyone impacted by COVID-19, including first responders, law enforcement, and the military.

All people had to do to receive a meal is drive up, and they'd get their food no questions asked.

This is not the first time The Bomb Barbecue has stepped up to help.Troy and Lisa Evans, owners of The Bomb Barbecue, say they want to do something good for the community during an uncertain time.

"People have been so displaced, and you know, we just want to put a smile on everyone's face," Evans said. "It's been a pretty charitable thing, plus Don Hall was a big supporter of us and he's been a big charitable guy for decades. So we just wanted to dedicate this to him today."

Radio personality Don Hall was killed in a car crash in April.