Local scout leaders optimistic in continued growth after BSA files bankruptcy

The Boy Scouts of America are urging victims to come forward after the 110-year-old organization filed for bankruptcy protection in the first step toward dealing with a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits.

The Scouts plan to create a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

The bankruptcy filing puts the lawsuits on hold for now. But ultimately the Boy Scouts could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims' fund that could top $1 billion.

Jim Turley, National Chair for the BSA, wrote an open letter to victims which in part reads, "On behalf of myself and the entire scouting community, I am sorry. I am devastated that there were times in the past where we failed the very children we were supposed to protect. "...I want you to know that we believe you. We believe in compensating you, and we have programs in place to pay for counseling for you and your family by a provider of your choice."

Area scout leader Gene Messick says the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy shouldn't impact well-run local organizations.

It's important to note that local scouting groups are their own entities and the bankruptcy filing is solely with the national organization.

"I don't think the bankruptcy's going to affect local organizations," Messick says. "If you had a good program and you got good trained leaders and good parent involvement, you're gonna be okay. If there's interest in (scouting) then people are going to continue to show up. If you weren't doing a good job before, then they'll probably leave."

In August 2019 when news broke about sexual abuse claims in the Boy Scouts of America, Eyewitness News spoke about the scandal with Brian Nastase, scout executive for the Wichita Quivira Council.

While separate from the Boy Scouts of America at the local level, Nastase indicated the sexual abuse claims impact the entire scouting community.

"The things that took place in the past are really a black eye for scouting, but those are things we have corrected," Nastase said.

The bankruptcy filing is a restructuring move by the Boy Scouts of America to handle costs and payouts of the lawsuits and to give former scouts identified as victims of sexual abuse time to file their own claims.