Local shop ready for weekend storm

Hero Haven Toys and Comics is having a special sale ahead of Sunday.They are calling it "beat the snowpocalypse sale".

"I don't know if it will be a snowpocalypse, but yeah that's the title we gave it," said Bryan Voigt, who is an owner of the store.

On Sunday, no matter the weather, they plan to be open.

"We will stick it out and usually stay open unless there is a tornado or something haha."

Not a tornado in this story, but a winter storm.

Their sale runs through Friday and Saturday. Santa will even make an appearance Saturday.

Voigt says it's been a busy December and plans to have customers doing some Christmas shopping, even if it's in the snow.

"I'm hoping it's not going to be as bad as predicted, but I guess we will see on Sunday."

