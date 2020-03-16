Local stores struggle to stay stocked due to 'panic shoppers'

President Donald Trump asks consumers to slow down spending as shelves across the country clear out of products people need and use every day.

When it comes to items like toilet paper, economic experts say the shortage has nothing to do with the supply chain. Consumers are just overbuying everyday-necessity products.

Grocery store shelves across the country are empty from toilet paper, including at Leeker's Family Foods in Park City.

"We got a stock Saturday morning. It was sold out by noon," Leeker's owner Chris Steindler says. "We ordered again (Monday) and we got nothing. Nothing."

Close alternatives like napkins and paper towels are also running low.

"My friend bought paper towels and if they need them, they will cut them in half," shopper Nona Schrag says.

Experts say consumers are hoarding products out of fear.

"Fear to this point, it's getting a little excessive. So we need to balance our needs with our society's needs," says Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University. "This is not just a village, this is not just a state, this is not just a nation. This is the whole world that is in this together. This is not just the supply of goods that we need to rely on each other, but even this virus itself. We are all interconnected."

In Kansas, Hill says the supply chain for necessity products like grain and protein is healthy.

"We have plenty of calories, plenty of food to keep us healthy and safe for a very long time," he says.

Hill says by next month, toilet paper shouldn't be an issue because it's going to take families some time to get through what they've already bought."