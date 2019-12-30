Local suppliers begin to feel impact of halted 737 Max production

Local companies that make parts for the 737 Max begin to feel the affects of Spirit AeroSystems temporarily halting production of the aircraft.

At Spirit, the Max program accounts for more than 50 percent of the company's revenue.

Earlier this month, aviation experts spoke on the concern for local suppliers about the expected ripple effect from Boeing and Spirit's suspension of 737 Max production.

Monday, Eyewitness News spoke with a few people directly impacted by the halted production. Among them is an employee recently laid off from his job at Valence Surface Technologies.

Emiliano Montano says he received his layoff notice Monday. Valence Surface Technologies processes parts for the 737 Max. Montano says he saw changes at the plant.

"We felt like we knew it was coming, just because work slowed down tremendously," he says. "(Monday), walked in, (and there was) completely not work at all. Go into receiving, there's no work at all in there. It's been like that the past couple of weeks, so we've been kind of expecting it."

Monday, Eyewitness News also heard from an employee laid off late last week from the Atlas Group, a company that makes all the doors for the 737 Max.

As of Monday evening, neither Valence Surface Technologies nor the Atlas Group returned our messages.