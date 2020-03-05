Lousiana police pull over driver with expired tag from 1997

A post from the Slidell Police Department is going viral.

"We Can’t Make This Stuff Up!" wrote the police department as it shared a photo of a license plate expired for more than 20 years.

"For those of you who like to 'switch tags', at least give us a good challenge and don’t use a license plate that is over 20-years-old and expired back in 1997!

Police say an officer stopped a vehicle last month with the license plate on it.

The driver's response.

”Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”