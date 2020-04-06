Lt. Gov., school counselor encourages Kansas families to work together during these difficult times

As parents and students wind down their first week of continuous learning at home, everyone from school officials to state officials want to remind you that slow and steady wins the race.

Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers says the struggle is that we all have an idea about what education should look like. Still, he says the first week of continuous learning in Kansas has been a success.

A few bumps in the road along the way for both parent and child are to be expected, Rogers says.

"Those are really tough discussions to have. I think if we just encourage them to read, find things, being housebound, it's difficult, so you have to do everything you can to work together," said the lieutenant governor.

Eric Nachtigal is a Student Support Specialist for Maize Public Schools. He says working together shouldn't be all about school work especially with some parents taking on the role of teacher while working from home.

"I would tell parents don't try to replicate a schedule that's exactly like school. That's just not possible. You're almost setting yourself up for failure if you do that," says Nachtigal.

He says adults must also learn to care for themselves - first.

"We have to upload that calm. If we're calm and we handle the stress well, then the kids are going to pick up on that," Nachtigal says.

Both he and Lt. Gov. Rogers say there's still a long road ahead.

With the time for staying-at-home growing even more important by the day, the only choice is for families to get through it together.

"Our primary emphasis is how do we help the ordinary Kansan, the ordinary Kansas family, weather this storm and how do we come back strong once we get through the social distancing portion," says Lt. Gov. Rogers.

